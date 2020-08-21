MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st August 2020

Leather industry needs govt support

The two-day Make in Telangana mega conference scheduled for August 27-28 will explore the opportunities for investment and new partnership in the State. The aim of 'Make in Telangana' is to highlight the strength and opportunities of the State's economy, industry, goods and services like energy, pharma, textiles, electric vehicles, food processing, aerospace and defence, retail and infrastructure, with leading Indian CEOs and those from around the world. However, the leather Industry has not got any attention in the upcoming conference organised by the Telangana government while the manufacturing and export of leather and leather goods fell down to 0.83% from 9.30%. While the Telangana government is very much serious in various fields of economy and industry under the umbrella of 'Make in Telangana', it ignores the leather industry. Leather is one of the five biggest industries in the country. The leather industry is in dire need of support of the State and the Centre, otherwise it will vanish soon. Hope both the governments will take necessary steps to give life to leather Industry.

S M Arif Hussain, Musheerabad, Hyderabad

We want MS Dhoni back on field

The Influence of Mahindra Singh Dhoni on the lives of millions of individuals across the world is not a hidden fact. Calm, composed and collected, former captain of Team India broke hearts of millions of his fans from across the world. The emotional video which mentioned Dhoni's highs and lows in the Cricket journey was yet again an inspiring factor for all his fans, since the video indicated how Dhoni accepted all the highs and lows in his cricket career to get him the title of 'The Best Captain of Team India'. MS Dhoni's presence of mind is unlikely to be seen on the field of international cricket for a long period to come. Nevertheless, everyone is excited to see M S dhoni on the field yet again.

Surbhi Attreya, Meerut

India should be wary of Chinese moves

This refers to the intrusion of Chinese investments into the Indian banking sector. The Finance Minister has to work on the contention of the CAIT in returning the investments made by the People's Bank of Chinese in HDFC and ICICI banks. India has properly witnessed the cunning and defaming strategies of China and the Indo-China ties have developed a crevice which need not be widened more by allowing such investments. The Chinese attitude has been completely exposed in Galwan Valley dispute and they are like snake under the grass for the country. Imposing a trade ban or restraining trade relations with China for a while in whatsoever mode can make both the countries back on track without hostile actions.

Madhulika N, Hyderabad

Respect our neighbours

Despite all tall claims by the Centre of aggression by neighbouring countries on Indian borders, the fact is India looms as the largest nation in South Asia and in many ways the subcontinent is defined by the media. It is natural that our neighbours feel insecure about their "independence and identity". Setting aside the obsession with the huge amounts that China is investing in our neighbourhood, let's begin by simply respecting the complexities of our South Asian neighbours. It may be prudent to revisit the aspects of the Gujral doctrine, which emphasise the need for good faith and trust as the basis of India's relations with its South Asian neighbours.

To be a true leader in the region, it is time for India to stop berating and belittling. In the pursuit of better regional relations, the foremost aspect would be to inculcate respect for our South Asian neighbours in our political establishment, which filters into the collective psyche of the nation.

Syed Omar Farooq, Hyderabad