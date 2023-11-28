MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th November 2023

Needed: Civility in political discourse

When one hears leaders of all hues using intemperate language in their political rallies, I am reminded of a Janata Party election rally in March 1977. When Jagjivan Ram was speaking, a person in the audience yelled, “Indira Gandhi murdabaad!” He chided that person: “we should not abuse our rivals. Instead, we should wish her a long life so that she can see that we are performing much better than her.” Can we expect a similar grace and respect for the rivals from the present-day leaders? It would be a tall order.

J Rama Moorty, Hyderabad

Biased coverage of tunnel collapse

A child getting trapped in a borewell gets wide coverage running into hours compared to the tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand. This is a sufficient evidence of how partial media responds to government interference in not highlighting a very big incident like this when lakhs of people are keen to know how the 41 trapped workers are fending for themselves. What a travesty that the same media would multiply its coverage if there is a positive outcome at the behest of the government of the day while it peters out if there is any tragedy.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Every minute counts in such critical situations, and our solidarity and assistance can make a substantial difference. This tragic incident calls for a thorough investigation into the causes of such collapses and stringent measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The safety and well-being of citizens must remain paramount in all infrastructure development projects. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we stand united in the hope for a successful rescue operation.

Maimul Safui, Howrah

India can host dream weddings

Sub: PM’s Mann Ki Baat: ‘Is it necessary?’ (Nov 27). If one cares to seriously, and unbiasedly analyse what the Prime Minister has to say in his month programme of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ there are variety of things that are being deliberately missed out while they are implementable – one of his suggestions by the PM is to conduct marriages within the country as majority of us have been already doing - while some prefer foreign locations for wedding; as marriage seasons in the country is estimated to be a five lakh crore rupee business. India has numerous idyllic locations for marriage; even as foreigners are preferring India as the venue for conducting weddings.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Shami has a heart of gold

Indian cricket pace maestro Md Shami’s daring act to save a stranger from a possible fall after involving in an accident on a hilly road showed that he is a good Samaritan who can go to any extent to help people in distress unmindful of risks. This should serve as an eye-opener to all to go to the rescue of persons involved in road accidents on highways once they come across immediately without a second thought so that precious lives can be saved. By and large, selfless action by Md Shami deserves appreciation and emulation by all to save a life.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A crusader for the jobless in TS

‘An independent candidate Karne Sirisha from the Kollapur constituency gained popularity in the election campaign. As advised by her mother that degree certificates do not fetch a job, she started small-scale dairy farming with four buffalos. Thus, people started calling her as “Barrelakka”. She has been granted police security by the Telangana High Court as she got threats from party circles. Barrelakka is now getting the full support of the people in the constituency besides from other circles.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Apex court directive to Governors historic

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud delivered a landmark judgment relating to role of Governors in the legislative matters. Though it responded to writ petion filed by the Punjab government against its Governor Arif Mohanmed Khan, it is applicable to all the Governors across the states. Arif Mohammed Khan had been sitting on the bills passed by the Kerala Assembly for the last three years, thereby putting hurdles to make laws for the welfare of the people as the impending bills are related to public interest such as higher education, Lokayukta, cooperative societies and public health. As per Article 200, the Governors have to give their assent to the bills passed by the legislature as soon as possible but the Governors are sitting on the bills. Governor has to approve the bills or return the bills to legislature or refer to the President of India but not sit on them indefinitely. The apex court may remove this type of impendment by using Article 142. However the government must appointment eminent persons without any political affiliations as Governors.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru (AP)