MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd November 2023

CBN bail not a victory against injustice

The AP High Court granted interim bail with certain conditions after prolonged arguments to Chandrababu Naidu for a month up to November 28 on purely health grounds. It is not a victory against injustice as his party personnel and people think and celebrate as if he is totally relieved of skill scam. In fact, by now the cases under process in all courts could have been disposed of since no evidence could be produced by the lawyers from government side. The condition is that CBN should not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with facts of the case. But there should not be any objection to meet and discuss with his lawyers and party colleagues in respect of his case.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

Chandrababu Naidu is given an interim bail by the High Court on health grounds to facilitate his cataract surgery. The members of his family projected a grave picture of his health. However, he looks much better than earlier having gained some weight and colour. He refused to undergo tests in jail and his wife also kept silent when informed about this. It would have been appropriate to send him to hospital by air or ambulance instead of a convoy considering his health condition as represented in the court. The court was generous in allowing him the freedom to choose a hospital of his choice, a privilege not extended to many. Cataract is rather a common condition among the aged and is not life-threatening. The present bail can set a precedent for others suffering the same fate in jails.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Catchy slogans, but do poor stand to gain?

The Congress leadership is very good at coining catchy slogans particularly during the election season. There have been umpteen slogans such as ‘Garibi Hatao’ and ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan,’ but the kind of benefit gained by the intended sections always fell short of expectations. Had it been a 100 per cent deliverance, India would have already joined the club of developed nations. The latest, battle between ‘Doralu and Prajalu’ is again catchy but will the ‘Prajalu’ stand to gain in any way if Congress is voted to power in TS? Similarly, the ruling YSRC too started its campaign stating that it is a battle between ‘Petthandarulu’ and ‘Pedalu.’ Indian politicians forget about the slogans once the polls conclude.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Apple alarm: Actual threats or just a bogey?

The alerts on the iPhones of several prominent politicians and journalists to the effect that they were targeted by state-sponsored attackers could not have been a hoax or a prank, given the credibility at stake for the tech giant that ‘prioritizes privacy’. If the alerts were really a false alarm, Apple would have asked the recipients to ignore them instead of asking them to take them seriously. It is significant that no BJP leader has received such a threat notification. This lends credence to the snooping charges against the government leveled by the Opposition. The phenomenon of snooping is no advertisement for a robust democracy valuing freedoms and rights in the truest sense of the words.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TM

***

Apple advisory to people in 150 countries that Apple failed either clarify or substantiate has come as handy for the Opposition to raise bogey against the Centre. It may be recalled that a similar hullabaloo was enacted by the Opposition about Israeli spyware a few years ago, without substance. This needless alarmist move over the Apple advisory by the Congress, however, has a solution as the Supreme Court advised such complainants to hand over their handsets for scientific examination to rule out any such misdemeanor on the part of the government.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad