MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd February 2023

No 'Amrit Kaal' budget this!

Though the FM's attire and the file she carried were red, it was by no means a red-letter day in budget presentation comprising more of verbose articulation and financial jugglery. It is only a safe but not a dynamic budget to drive higher growth rate and employment. The flagship scheme of previous government - MGNREGA, providing livelihood to many workers is sidelined. The subsidies are cut down drastically. The tax relief to salaried class is linked to availing of second option.

The Telugu states are neglected while the neighbouring Karnataka received overwhelming financial attention. The budget does nothing to address the growing economic disparities. The needed emphasis is not given to Health and Education sectors. The so called Amrit Kaal is not exciting, it is rather disappointing. The jibes of FM on old governments are not in good taste. After all, not much young blood is seen in present dispensation and budget lacks the vibrance.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Growth-oriented Budget

The editorial has rightly termed that the 2023 people-centric budget with a right balance is perfect in all respects. Since the budget paved the road to 2024 by neutralising opposition's narrative and silencing the critics, it left the detractors mum as they could not pick anything to criticise in the budget. In fact, the increase in capital investment is a good directional change because it will not only help growth but also provide pace for faster growth in the coming years. Even as the critics admit it as a good and level- headed budget, overall, the budget not only lays a strong foundation but is certain to fulfil aspirational India's dreams.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This refers to the editorial " A Budget that provides relief and impetus at the same time ". It is a welcome move to see the government's capital expenditure increased to Rs 10 lakh crore, it is more than clear that stimulus for growth will come from domestic consumption rather than export and this must unleash animal spirit of Indian Inc to invest more on capex when their existing capacity utilisation is almost 80%. It is great news for salaried class to see annual incomes of up to Rs 7 Lakh free from taxation, which should provide relief to new entrants in the job market as their savings would increase which will lead to desired push in demand side of economy. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme would surely help artisans and craft people to scale up their business and reach out to bigger market segments, by way of financial and skill training and technical support to them. It is also welcome that forfeited amount of MSMEs during Covid period for non-execution of their contracts would be refunded to give them a fresh lease of life.

Bal Govind, Noida

Feel good budget

The Union Budget this year is dubbed as the first one for Amrit Kaal, the upcoming 25- year period before India celebrates its centenary of independence, by the Finance Minister. The budget speech is full of Amrit words hiding the bitter truths like higher levels of unemployment, vulnerable economy and poverty.

The taxpayers have been given a bit solace with the proposals of expanding the tax rebate limits. The Railways has got good outlay, but how many promises like new railway zones are going to be fulfilled is anybody's guess. The raise in capital expenditure is a good idea.

The focus on development of primitive vulnerable tribal people through a special mission with fifteen thousand crore rupees allocation and on the development of Eklavya schools will be helpful for the cause of social upliftment. Any way the Budget this year seems to be a feel good budget. One will have to watch it fingers crossed how far the feelings are kept good and the estimates are going to be materialised.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Taxpayers are happy

The Central Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman during the Amrit Kaal that the nation is celebrating is indeed a level-headed and all-encompassing budget that can be called the best one to be presented so far by the BJP led NDA government, in the last year in office. The expectations of taxpayers that are in demand have been finally met, beyond their wild expectations. The editorial too highlighted the advantages incorporated in the budget. The attitude of the Opposition, as usual was negative to the budget as it has become a habit of sorts with them; and even their positive ones if at all to emerge would go unnoticed, to get vaporised in the negativity process being cultivated by them.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Ensure food hygiene in hotels

Sir, in order to clamp down on food poisoning, which seems to have become an almost daily incident in Kerala of late, it has been made mandatory to stick 'use-by time' labels on food parcels from February 1. 'Use-by time' or made-on' labels will serve no purpose as they can always be manipulated by agencies that prepare food. There's nothing to replace stringent adherence to kitchen to dining table standards with respect to cleanliness of kitchens, storage of raw materials, prompt delivery of food by delivery agencies without delay. Efficiency of these components in food industry must regularly be inspected, and their quality ensured. Food hygiene must be ensured on a daily basis and not as a kneejerk reaction when somebody succumbs to it.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi