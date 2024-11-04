MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th November 2024

Deal a crushing blow to terrorists

The killing of a high-ranking commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by our security forces in a “seek-and-kill” operation after receiving specific inputs from intelligence in Srinagar is a clear revelation that the forces are on alert to thwart the attempts of Pakistani-backed terrorists to disturb peace in the valley. Similarly, detecting the suspicious movements of two unidentified terrorists and shooting them down in Anantnag is a reminder to Pakistan that guns and peace cannot go together. Forces’ strategic planning is laudable and must continue without any let-up to crush terrorism from its roots.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Next POTUS should work for world peace

Any change in the regime in the USA will definitely alter geopolitics in the world .Whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris becomes the POTUS, one wishes that the world will see an end to the Russia-Ukraine War and the wars that Israel is waging against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. The next President of US should work towards bringing peace in the conflict-ridden West Asian region and take all steps for the rehabilitation of Gaza. Unless the ongoing wars end, one can never expect any real progress and economies to prosper.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Reality dawns on Congress over freebies

It is good to see Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge caution Congress-ruled states not to be lavish in announcing poll freebies. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the announced freebies in the state are in tune with the economic strength of the state. But, states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are reeling under the strain of such guarantees. Karnataka is finding it extremely difficult to dole out monthly pension to women in the state. Kharge intoning with PM Modi’s repeated warning on freebies is truly appreciable.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

TG move to overhaul varsities essential

Telangana Chief Minister’s recent announcement to revamp universities is a welcome move. The focus on restoring reliability in higher education is crucial for producing quality graduates who can contribute to the state’s growth. The proposed revamp should address key areas such as curriculum overhaul, infrastructure development, and faculty training in particular. Updating curricula to meet industry demands, investing in modern infrastructure, and enhancing faculty expertise will significantly improve the quality of education. Moreover, the government should also consider industry-academia partnerships to provide students with practical exposure and research opportunities to foster innovation.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

+

AP CM Naidu backtracking on schemes

TDP election manifesto promised 3 free LPG cylinders per year to every household in the State. But in reality, he is giving only 3 free LPG cylinders to about one crore out of 1.85 crore households. Beneficiaries have to first pay the cost and later get the amount refunded – that too once in four months. This is how the TDP hoodwinks the electorate by going back on unconditional freebies doled out during elections. In power, it imposes all kinds of conditions to reduce the number of beneficiaries. Another fraud is the hefty upward revision of power tariff as against the promise that the NDA would not enhance it for the next five years if voted to power! No wonder, Naidu turns chaiwala (lucky mascot a la Modi) to amuse gullible beneficiaries.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Politics over health cover for seniors

The recent expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to provide health coverage to citizens aged 70 and above is a significant move in India’s public health landscape. However, its rollout has sparked a public spat between the Centre and Opposition-led states, particularly Delhi and West Bengal. This row raises a pressing question: should public health, especially for vulnerable senior citizens, be subject to political maneuvering? Ayushman Bharat offers an annual coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. It is a boon for many elderly individuals whose healthcare needs are often financially crippling. Healthcare for seniors must transcend political divide.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington