MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th Sep 2025

Kavitha’s suspension will reduce rebellions in BRS

The decision of the BRS to suspend its MLC K Kavitha with immediate effect on charges of anti-party activities has come as a surprise. She had blamed senior leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh for the CBI probe related to irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project. The fact is that BRS leaders were involved in corruption deals pertaining to the KLIS project, all along.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Kavitha could reduce rebel activities within the party as a clear signal has been sent to cadre and leaders that talking ill of the party would not be tolerated. In a way, Kavitha’s suspension should have come in the wake of ‘Delhi liquor scam’ in which she was one of the main accused. It is rumoured that Kavitha would float her new party, which is not good news for BRS.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The writing was on the wall for Kavitha

Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha seems to have dug her own grave by crossing the Lakshmana Rekha and raising her voice against her kith and kin within BRS. There is already speculation that an unseen hand is behind these sudden developments in the party.

The fact that the party has just suspended her instead of removing her from primary membership suggests that the father-daughter bondage remains. Kavita’s concern towards her father K Chandrasekhar Rao that at this old age, he’s facing a CBI probe due to Harish Rao and Santosh is rather unwarranted.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

CM’s assertions about Tummidihatti are far-fetched

Thousands of crores of taxpayers’ money have been spent on the construction of Kaleswaram project. The Congress government must take all measures to utilise its waters for irrigation purposes, both effectively and efficiently. Only such a mindset can help Telangana farmers. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vow that he would construct project at Tummidihatti prima facie looks like a hasty remark.

Having accused K Chandrasekhar Rao of taking hasty actions in the past, the present government should refrain from indulging in similar misdeeds. The government, which talks of lack of money for fulfilling genuine demands of different sections of society, should desist the temptation of wasting public funds. After all, wise people learn from the mistakes of others. The Congress leadership should therefore swear by good governance.

M N Saraswathi Devi, Secunderabad-10

Shot in the arm for goshalas

The Telangana government’s Goshala Ecosystem Development Policy 2025 is more than a scheme. It is a promise of compassion, culture and change. For decades, goshalas have groaned under overcrowding, poor infrastructure and empty coffers. Now, with a bold shift from urban to rural operations, cattle shelters are set to become centres of welfare and wealth.

Every cow tagged with a digital ID, monitored with care; biogas plants turning waste into clean energy; organic manure enriching barren fields; and branded products like Telangana Gau Amrit spell sustainability. This isn’t just a policy but a silent revolution where the role of women will prove inspirational. If implemented sincerely, this initiative could turn cows into symbols of prosperity and villages into hubs of green growth. The policy reinforces the belief that a nation that nurtures its cattle, nurtures its future.

Kalisetti Soumya, Hyderabad