MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th March 2026

AI can expedite judicial process

It is quite true that no judge can be replaced by AI in any form. However, on the positive side, AI can be used by judges and the court support staff to be assured of a speedy judicial process apart from better quality, scientific soundness and being solution oriented.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61

For an eco-friendly Holi

With reference to the article “Reliving the childhood memories of ‘rangon ki Holi’” (THI March 4), I wish to highlight the importance of sustaining the festival’s joy while addressing present-day concerns. Holi is indeed a celebration of unity and colour, but the widespread use of synthetic powders and excessive water often leads to pollution and waste.

A practical way forward is to encourage natural, eco-friendly colours, community-level awareness drives, and modest water use. This will ensure that the spirit of Holi remains vibrant while also protecting the environment.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Peak power load in TG

It is reported that the intra-day load of power in Telangana has crossed the 18,000-megawatt mark on March 3. Engineers and staff of power companies deserve accolades for achieving this milestone. It is time we take a relook into the different factors contributing to this. Cultivation of paddy with bore well irrigation has been on an increase year-on-year resulting in excess production of paddy with no corresponding increase in demand.

We need to educate our farmers to diversify. Cultivation of fruits and vegetables in a big way is essential to meet their demand. Moreover, they require less water compared to paddy. To reduce the use of thermal power for operating agricultural pump sets, every farmer should be encouraged to install solar power units in their fields. Promotion of solar energy reduces pollution in addition to supplementary incomes to our farmers.

M N Saraswathi Devi, Secunderabad-10

West Asia crisis: Time Delhi acts

Apropos the news report “Run for Cover: US Presses Panic Button” (THI, March 4). The situation in West Asia has moved from serious to alarming at remarkable speed. Six American servicemen killed, 787 Iranian casualties reported and the Natanz nuclear facility damaged are not isolated incidents. They point to a conflict that is rapidly losing its boundaries.

Donald Trump’s “too late” statement effectively closes the doors on negotiation, at least publicly. That is deeply concerning. No military campaign, however overwhelming, produces lasting stability without a political settlement. The damage to Natanz raises nuclear safety questions that affect the entire region, including India.

With millions of Indians in Gulf countries and significant trade passing through the region, New Delhi cannot remain a passive observer. It must use every available diplomatic channel to press for an immediate ceasefire and push all parties back to the table.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016