MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th October 2021

CJI a beacon of hope for the poorest of the poor

The allegedly accused people mainly drawn from the poorest of the poor and marginalised communities can heave a sigh of relief from the way the Supreme Court CJI NV Ramanais backing their genuine cause. Here is a CJI, a long time after Krishna Iyer, who is talking all that matters to the hapless people who knock at the doors of judiciary. With hardly ten months to go for his tenure to end, it is hoped that he brings back the respect, credibility and the glory that judiciary enjoyed in its yesteryears by his no nonsense approach.

I request the CJI to ponder over a suggestion to incorporate an emergency number on the lines of 100 inside the police station enabling anyone allegedly accused to have a lawyer before interrogation commences. The government concerned should have a team of lawyers who should come to the rescue of anyone held in police station for interrogation because everyone, unless proved in a court of law, is innocent. This method will be safe for both the accused as well as the police who need not be criticised for taking law into their hands.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Burning issues relegated to the background

The news of breaking up of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha occupied centre stage. One would have felt elated if there is a news on Covid vaccine, or a Nobel prize or any scientific, technological advancement. Thanks to the social media, news of celebrities attracts many eyeballs. Marriage, as has been quoted, is "Making a private intention public." A divorce need not enter public domain and have even prominent citizens like doctors, lawyers and others so engrossed in a futile, endless and acrimonious debates on it. They are all adding more gas to the atmosphere. The matter had better be left to the divorced couple and their families. The analysis paralysis is being continued with lots of uncalled for alacrity. May good sense prevail and may we focus on more burning issues of a double-digit decline in our GDP, mounting inflation, evaporation of jobs, China's military power posing a threat etc. These are all not esoteric issues but affect the whole country

PSS Murthy, Hyderabad

Provide succour to people



The Rs 15 hike in the price of gas cylinder is yet another blow on commoner's back in India. The unabated rise of prices, particularly gas, diesel and petrol, has been fuelling inflation, making lives of people miserable in the difficult times of pandemic. The government's assurances regarding economic recovery or its excuses for raising prices cannot bring solace or cheer to the burdened people. Instead of pointing finger to international prices for the sorry state of affairs, the governments can cut their taxes and give relief to the consumer.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

World Cotton Day today



October 7 marks the second anniversary of World Cotton Day. The event theme for 2021 is 'Cotton for Good' to celebrate the fiber's enduring positive impact. Cotton is renewable and bio-degradable, and hence the most sustainable raw material for the textile industry. It can be grown even in harsh conditions. From fabrics to fertilisers, printers to preaching rituals, bed sheets to animal feed, cotton plays a central role in job creation and maintaining economic stability in several least-developed countries. The day aims to give exposure and recognition to the most versatile fiber we use in our everyday lives in the form of various commodities and also to foster sustainable trade policies

Anushka Jaiswal, Ujjain

Fix legal loopholes, avoid flight of capital

The Panadora Papers disclosed the list of persons who resorted to money laundering either by starting trusts or shell companies in offshore. Millions of dollars are shifting every year to tax heavens. Such money is often seen to be amassed through terrorism, trafficking and drugs. Even some MNCs are also shifting money by avoiding just tax. The evasion would come down if the tax rate is fixed at 15% across the globe. Our country must try to frame the tax laws and make real estate woo such black money stashed away in foreign banks.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

UP violence seems conspiracy



The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP, allegedly by protesting farmers that had resulted in the death of farmers, as well as the inmates who were travelling a jeep and a SUV, which included a journalist, was believed to be an intentional and deliberate act by the so-called, anti-national elements masquerading as protesting farmers. The situation was efficiently handled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by announcing adequate compensation to the killed and by preventing trouble-making outsiders from visiting the place that included Priyanka Vadra, AAP leaders, Sidhu among many others. One hopes probe by the retired high court judge will help bring out the truth.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

VIP convoys brazenly make commoners suffer on roads



I am not shocked to read your front-page report, "KCR convoy jams 'smart city' traffic" (6 October). This is not the first and I am sure in spite of this report now or in the past people would continue to suffer on roads when CM's convoy passes through. Moreover, we can only watch films like 'Bharat Ane Nenu' or some other films when the CM questions the system of halting traffic when he is going to attend office. It is the same leaders while seeking votes come to our doorsteps and once they get the position and power, they turn merciless. In fact, on 2 October traffic came to a grinding halt at RP Road flyover in Begumpet, when traffic was stopped when, I think, the Governor was moving towards Raj Bhavan. Only a few months back we read reports when a doctor died on the way to hospital when traffic was stopped for the President's convoy. Do VIPs think that only their life and work is important and not ordinary people?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad