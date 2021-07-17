Sirisha's success very inspiring

There is nothing that women cannot achieve in these days. We had heard so many names of women in different fields such Karnam Malleswarri, Mithali Raj, Mary Kom etc. We had also head about Kalapana Chawla and Sunita Williams who went to space. We have to feel proud of them.

Sirisha Bandla is the women from India who went to space. Besides that, she is our Telugu girl. An aeronautical engineer, she has been working as the vice-president of government affairs for Virgin Galactic. She created history, becoming the fourth Indian to venture into space when she flew with Richard Branson on Sunday last. The 34-year-old said that it was an "incredible" and a "life-changing" experience to see the Earth from space and she also said that it was an unmemorable moment.

It is a beautiful view of earth from the space. Nowadays, women are ruling not the land but also the sky. She is an idol for many people. Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam said that "Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep." She proved that. She achieved her childhood dreams. She had an eye problem and could not go to NASA because of it. She has finally succeeded in achieving her target. Indeed, a woman can do anything she wants.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam