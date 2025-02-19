Delhi BJP Set to Announce CM as Party Gears Up for Swearing-In

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to declare its choice for the next chief minister of Delhi after securing a commanding victory in the assembly elections. The decision, which remains undisclosed, is expected to be announced shortly as anticipation builds within the party and across the capital.

BJP emerged victorious in 48 of the 70 assembly constituencies, displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured only 22 seats. The Congress party failed to win any seats for the third consecutive election.

Senior BJP leaders, along with central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, have arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalize the chief ministerial selection. The legislative party meeting is scheduled to take place this evening, where the chosen leader will be officially named before taking the oath of office on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.

Harish Khurana, BJP’s winning candidate from Moti Nagar, stated that the leadership decision has been made and will soon be disclosed. “A double-engine government is set to take charge in Delhi, and governance will begin immediately after the oath-taking ceremony,” he told reporters.

Security arrangements have been intensified at Ramlila Maidan, where the swearing-in ceremony will be conducted. Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories detailing restrictions and diversions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday to accommodate the event. Key routes, including ITO, Raj Ghat, and Ajmeri Gate, will witness regulated movement, while commuters have been advised to use public transport and avoid roadside parking.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state chief ministers, and members of the party’s national leadership, are expected to attend the ceremony. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is overseeing arrangements, described the event as historic and noted that citizens from across Delhi are eager to witness the moment.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticized BJP for the delay in announcing its chief ministerial candidate. “It is surprising that despite winning the election, BJP has yet to decide its leader. This uncertainty raises concerns about their internal confidence,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal urged AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to appoint a Dalit MLA as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, emphasizing the importance of social justice.

BJP leaders have reiterated their commitment to fulfilling campaign promises, including tackling pollution and improving infrastructure in the capital. Ashok Goyal, a senior BJP figure, stated that with the party’s governance at both the central and state levels, Delhi would experience rapid development.

As the party prepares to announce its chief ministerial candidate, speculation continues about potential contenders. Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, has emerged as a strong candidate due to his political lineage as the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma.