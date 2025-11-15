Enhancing emergency response: Delhi Police inducts 55 PCR vans, 156 bikes

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday inducted 55 new PCR Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished motorcycles to enhance its emergency response capability and mobility across the national capital, according to a statement.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha flagged off the upgraded fleet at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters here in the presence of senior officers, the statement read. According to police, the new MPVs have been allocated to Dwarka, Outernorth, South, Southwest, Rohini, Outer and Southeast police districts to boost mobility, expand area coverage and ensure quicker response, particularly in remote and densely-populated localities.