India dismantles JeM module behind blast

New Delhi: India has delivered a strong message against terrorism with a swift counteraction that dismantled a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module linked to the November 10 explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

The decisive crackdown has exposed a major terror conspiracy spanning Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg of explosives.

A total of 15 individuals have been arrested and three detained in connection with the ‘doctor terror module’ working for JeM. Jammu and Kashmir Police made all arrests, and a total of 56 doctors have been questioned so far. According to officials, the investigation into the Red Fort blast traced its roots to an FIR registered on October 19 in Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Post, after objectionable posters surfaced in the area.

During the course of the investigation, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghe was arrested from South Kashmir’s Shopian, and Zameer Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20-27. The probe expanded rapidly with the arrest of Dr Adeel from Saharanpur on November 5, followed by the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and ammunition from Anantnag Hospital on November 7.

Notably, on the next day, security agencies made further recoveries of guns, pistols, and explosives on November 8 from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. During interrogation, information surfaced about other individuals involved in this module, leading to the arrest of Dr Muzzammil from Al-Falah Medical College.

Based on these leads, several more arrests were made, and a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered. Key breakthroughs came on November 9 and 10, when security agencies arrested Madarasi from Faridabad and recovered 2,563 kg of explosives from the house of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, the Imam of Al-Falah Mosque in Dhera Colony.