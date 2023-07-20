Live
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins Amid Demands For PM's Statement And Key Bill Discussions
- The Monsoon session of Parliament has commenced, marked by Opposition demands for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur.
- Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi revealed that 31 bills, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, and the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, will be addressed during the session.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, had been approved by the Union Cabinet recently and is a crucial component of the government's technology regulations framework. The previous version of the bill underwent extensive consultations, including scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The new bill has been formulated following further consultations. The Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, aims to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which will have significant roles in officials' transfers, postings, and disciplinary matters.
While the government seeks to push its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties intend to address various issues such as Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, India-China border standoff, and trade imbalance between the two countries.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the Opposition's support for smooth parliamentary proceedings during the Monsoon Session and assured the government's readiness to discuss all matters. Some parties plan to move an adjournment motion on the first day of the session, focusing on Manipur violence and other issues, with the Opposition insisting that the discussion be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress has also announced its intention to raise the issue of Manipur violence during the session.