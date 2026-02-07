  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Biker's death: 3 DJB engineers suspended

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 10:57 AM IST
Bikers death: 3 DJB engineers suspended
X

Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineers have been suspended after a motorcyclist allegedly fell into a construction pit dug by the water agency, cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Friday.

Verma further said that strict action will be taken against the company involved in executing the project. He added that DJB will give compensation to the family of the victim.

The water minister who inspected the construction site after the incident was reported on Friday ordered the suspension of the DJB officers. "We are suspending three officers-executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, it was the duty of the three officers to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here," Singh told reporters.

Work at the site has been ongoing for the last three months but the pit was dug on Thursday, he said.

Tags

Delhi Jal BoardEngineers SuspendedConstruction Pit AccidentDelhiParvesh Sahib Singh Verma
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

National News

More
Share it
X