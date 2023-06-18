Women In Delhi's RK Puram Shot Dead

In the early hours of Sunday, two sisters were fatally shot in Dr. Ambedkar Basti in RK Puram, south Delhi. According to Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police for the south-west, the killers looked to have come for the victims' brother, but shot them instead.

The DCP stated that prima facie, the murders seem to be over money settlement issue without providing any other details. Police confirmed that the two victims' brothers called the police at 4.40 on Sunday morning.

Pinky, 30 years old and her sister Jyoti, 29 years old, were the victims, according to the police officials. They resided in Dr. Ambedkar Basti, a neighbourhood under the control of the RK Puram police station, with their family.

The victims were taken by ambulance to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.According to the police, they have filed a murder complaint and are looking into other Indian Penal Code articles that might apply in this situation.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, offered condolences to the families of the dead and claimed responsibility for the tragedy on the BJP-led central government, which oversees law and order in the nation's capital.