Amid poll violence allegations…SEC halts poll process in all ULBs after SC order

Amaravati: In a significant late-night development, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (AP SEC) on Wednesday ordered an immediate halt to the further election process in all 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh, reversing its earlier decision to suspend proceedings only in 19 municipalities. The decision has effectively put the municipal election process on hold across the State, pending a fresh assessment of allegations that candidates were prevented from filing nominations because of violence and law-and-order problems.

The SEC issued the directive in compliance with the Supreme Court’s interim order on Wednesday, which requires the Commission to examine complaints from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and individual candidates and decide by Thursday (October 22), whether the nomination deadline should be extended in cases where obstruction is established.

The Commission had issued notifications for elections to 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Nominations were received from October 16 to 18, and scrutiny was conducted on October 19. The next stage of the process has now been stopped across all 100 urban local bodies until the SEC takes a decision in accordance with the court’s directions.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the SEC to examine representations and supporting material, including video footage and other electronic evidence, to determine whether candidates were denied a genuine opportunity to contest. Where the Commission finds that candidates were unable to file nominations because of a breakdown in law and order, it must consider extending the deadline. The court also directed the SEC to postpone publication of the final list of candidates, originally scheduled for October 21, until October 25. Any extension of the nomination deadline must provide candidates at least 48 hours from the announcement of the decision to submit their nominations, with the election notification amended wherever necessary.

The order does not provide for a blanket extension of nominations across the state. Instead, the SEC must assess the evidence and identify cases in which candidates were genuinely prevented from filing their papers.

In its Wednesday-night order, the SEC said it would issue a further decision on October 22 after obtaining reports from collectors and district election authorities, as well as commissioners of police and superintendents of police. The Commission had initially halted further proceedings in 19 municipalities following the court’s intervention while allowing elections elsewhere to continue. The latest directive extends the suspension to all 100 urban local bodies while the SEC completes its assessment.

A special Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana emphasised that the obligation to conduct elections within a prescribed timetable could not override the need to provide candidates a fair opportunity to contest.

The matter is scheduled for a further hearing on October 27, when the SEC and the director general of police must submit compliance reports. The Commission’s decision on Thursday will determine whether the nomination process is reopened in specific urban local bodies or wards and how the remaining election schedule will proceed.