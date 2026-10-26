Andhra Pradesh CM asks coastal districts to prevent loss of life due to cyclone

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the authorities in coastal districts to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property due to a severe cyclonic storm likely to cross the coast on October 28.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ is likely to cross the coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts from Srikakulam to Nellore from Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by strong winds along the coast.

The officials said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was likely on October 28 and 29 in the North Coastal Andhra districts, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The Chief Minister directed officials to keep the Central Government informed of the precautionary measures being taken by the State to tackle the cyclone.

The Chief Minister directed that people living in flood-prone and low-lying areas be shifted to cyclone shelters. He stressed that elderly, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and infants should be given top priority while relocating people to safer places.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that arrangements were underway to shift 4,711 identified pregnant women across the State to Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed officials to keep medical teams and ambulances ready at health centres in the affected districts.

He also instructed them to deploy seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across 11 vulnerable districts.

Additional forces should be kept on standby in NTR and Visakhapatnam districts.

CM Naidu directed officials to coordinate with the Marine Police, Navy and Coast Guard to ensure their services were available for rescue and relief operations.

Officials reported that all fishermen who had ventured into the sea had been brought back safely to the coast, with 30,043 boats reaching harbours safely. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea until the cyclone weakens and normal conditions return.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Agriculture department to ensure that harvested paddy was moved to safe locations to prevent damage. He also called for precautionary measures to protect horticultural crops spread across approximately 1.82 lakh hectares that could be affected by the cyclone.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate stocks of essential commodities at ration shops and to restore electricity supply immediately wherever disruptions occur.

The Chief Minister noted that the Tandava, Raiwada, Yeleru, Tammileru, Yerrakalava and Tadipudi reservoirs could receive water up to their full storage capacities. He also directed officials to ensure that streams, rivulets and canals remained free of obstructions to facilitate the smooth flow of water.

The Chief Minister instructed district collectors to take strict action against attempts to spread misinformation about the cyclone through social media.

He further directed officials to assess the likely impact on individual areas and declare holidays for educational institutions wherever necessary.



