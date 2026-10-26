14 killed in lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu since onset of monsoon; tourists barred from hill station

Chennai: Fourteen people have died in lightning strikes across Tamil Nadu since the onset of the Northeast monsoon, Minister Sengottaiyan said after reviewing the heavy rain situation and rescue operations in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts with officials in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting at the Emergency Operations Centre, the minister said precautionary restrictions had been imposed in the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud. Tourists have been barred from visiting these hill destinations, with access permitted only for essential purposes.

The review focused on the impact of continuing heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, along with rescue work and measures taken to restore normal life in affected areas.

Officials discussed the situation with the minister at the emergency centre.

Sengottaiyan said water that had accumulated following heavy downpours in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris had been cleared. The removal of stagnant rainwater had helped restore normal life for residents in the affected areas, he told reporters.

The minister also said financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh had been provided to the family of a driver who died after being caught in a landslide in the Nilgiris. He referred to the payment while outlining the government’s response to the rain’s impact.

On monsoon fatalities, Sengottaiyan said the 14 deaths reported since the season began were caused by thunderstorm-related lightning strikes. The figure he cited concerned lightning deaths and was not presented as a comprehensive count of fatalities from all rain-related incidents across the state. He said the government was providing clear information about the rainfall situation.

His remarks came during the briefing on the review of conditions in the two western districts and the steps being taken in response to the downpour. The restrictions on travel to the hill regions form part of the precautionary measures announced by the authorities.

Sengottaiyan said permission was being granted only for essential activities, while tourist visits to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud remained prohibited. His briefing covered both the restoration of normal life in places where accumulated water had been removed and the continuing precautions in hill areas.

While reporting improvement in the affected parts of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, the minister made clear that restrictions on tourist access were among the measures in place as authorities responded to the heavy rainfall and its consequences.