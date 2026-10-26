'Protecting farmers our duty': Karnataka CM Shivakumar says will take up sugarcane growers' demands with mills, Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the government would consult sugar factory owners, sugarcane farmers and legislators before taking a decision on the demands of sugarcane growers, adding that several mills had not paid the additional Rs 250 per tonne promised to farmers despite pressure from the government.

Addressing the media in Belagavi, Shivakumar said he had held discussions with legislators and officials and sought their opinions on the issue, which affects both north and south Karnataka.

"Many MLAs have arrived, and more will join. MLAs are representatives of the people and voters. They have told me about the pressure they are facing, and I have asked them to share their views at the meeting. I have also sought the opinions of officers. This is an issue concerning the entire state, and many MLAs and officials have expressed their views," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would first hold discussions with sugar factory owners to understand their position before meeting farmers again.

"Protecting farmers is our duty. I have already met farmers during my visit to Kittur, where they explained their demands and grievances. After speaking to factory representatives, I will meet the farmers again. I will also consult our legislators before deciding on the next course of action," he said

Shivakumar said the government would also take the Centre into confidence, as several decisions related to the issue would require the Union government's involvement.

“We will take the Centre into confidence. Many decisions have to be taken by them. The state government's share is only 10 per cent, while the Centre has 90 per cent of the responsibility. I have to speak to them as well. After completing these discussions, I will speak to the media,” he said.

Questioning whether all the demands being raised were practical, the Chief Minister said the state government had earlier pressured sugar factories to pay an additional Rs 250 per tonne to farmers, but it had information that several factories had not complied.

"Our government had pressured factory owners to pay Rs 250 more per tonne to farmers. However, many of them have not paid the amount, and we have information about this. I will discuss their demands with them and explore what solutions can be worked out," he said.



