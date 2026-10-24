AP varsities urged to embrace research, innovation

Amaravati: Universities must evolve beyond traditional learning institutions to become dynamic hubs for research, innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement, said Dr H Purushotham, secretary to the department of science, technology and innovation, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing Chancellors Conclave 2026 in Goa, Dr Purushotham outlined Andhra Pradesh’s strategic vision for higher education reforma under the theme Leadership to Legacy: Redefining the Future of Higher Education. The event was officially inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Emphasising the state’s forward-looking agenda under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Dr Purushotham highlighted the government’s commitment to building strong academia-industry linkages.

He noted that robust partnerships are vital for translating lab-based scientific research into industrial applications and nurturing deep-tech start-ups.

Key priorities highlighted during the address include integrating emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology across university curriculums; combining high-quality academic instruction with practical, skill-based education to boost employability; investing in advanced research infrastructure and aggressive patent generation; and partnering with international academic institutions to foster global competitiveness.

Dr. Purushotham urged university leaders to move away from conventional teaching models and focus on delivering long-term societal impact through groundbreaking research, commercial innovation, and strategic industry collaboration.