Mystery clouds Jogi Meghana accident; probe ordered

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja directed the police to thoroughly investigate all suspicions surrounding the car accident involving Jogi Meghana, daughter-in-law of former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, and bring the facts to light.

Meghana contacted the Women’s Commission chairperson soon after the incident and briefed her on the details. Responding to her complaint, Sailaja spoke to Ibrahimpatnam police to ascertain the facts. She stressed the need to ensure the safety of Meghana and her family members and conduct a comprehensive investigation to dispel all doubts surrounding the incident.

Meghana’s family members suspect the involvement of former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh in the accident. On October 15, Meghana was travelling with her father, Krishna, from Vijayawada towards Kodad in Telangana when a private travel bus rammed into their car from behind, damaging part of the vehicle.

On October 16, Krishna lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against the bus driver and an investigation into the incident, citing a threat to their lives. Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case following the complaint. Krishna expressed suspicion that former minister Jogi Ramesh might have had a role in the incident. Meghana had earlier lodged complaints against her father-in-law, Ramesh, her husband, Rajeev, and some other family members, accusing them of attempted murder and dowry harassment. About three months ago, she approached Ibrahimpatnam police, stating that she feared for her life because of them.