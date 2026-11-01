Avinash Reddy alleges plan to rig Pulivendula polls

Amaravati: Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy has alleged a conspiracy to influence the Pulivendula municipal elections through bogus voting, booth capturing and intimidation, claiming that large numbers of outsiders were being mobilised from neighbouring constituencies while more than 900 YSRCP workers were facing what he described as false criminal cases.

Addressing the media in Pulivendula, Avinash Reddy condemned the alleged destruction of vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders by TDP-alliance workers in Jammalamadugu during the final hours of campaigning. He said the incident, along with what he described as two weeks of violence in Kadapa district, was intended to provoke YSRCP workers and intimidate voters.

He said complaints had already been submitted to the Election Commission and the High Court. The MP alleged that police had conducted house searches and attempted to arrest hundreds of YSRCP workers, while TDP supporters were being brought in from neighbouring constituencies. He claimed that around 2,000 women from Mydukur and Proddatur were being mobilised, along with groups from Jammalamadugu and Kamalapuram, to assemble near polling stations early on polling day.

Warning against impersonation, Avinash Reddy urged outsiders not to pose as local voters and called on Pulivendula residents to exercise their own votes. He alleged that voters were being discouraged from visiting polling stations through claims that their votes would be cast on their behalf.

He also raised concerns over incomplete distribution of voter slips, claiming that slips had not reached voters even in wards with 1,300 electors. He warned that undistributed slips could be misused to facilitate impersonation and bogus voting.

Avinash Reddy demanded effective protection for polling agents and functional CCTV surveillance at every polling station. He also sought preservation of election footage in accordance with Supreme Court directions, warning that any electoral irregularities would be challenged through election petitions. He announced that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Pulivendula had been rescheduled and that the YSRCP president would reach the town by Sunday afternoon.