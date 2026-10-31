CM Chandrababu Naidu promises full support to farmers hit by cyclone

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured cyclone-hit farmers, fishermen and families that the government would extend assistance to every affected person. He said the preliminary assessment put Cyclone Arnab losses at Rs 4,600 crore and a comprehensive damage assessment would be submitted to the Centre soon. During his visit to Kothanavarasapuram in Narsapuram mandal and Matrevu in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari district, Naidu inspected inundated fields and damaged coconut plantations and interacted with farmers.

He enquired about crop insurance coverage and said the government had taken steps to cover every acre through the e-Crop system. Input subsidies would help compensate farmers for their losses, he added.

At the cyclone relief centre in Matrevu, women recalled their anxiety during the cyclone, while fishermen from the Vasista Godavari region explained their difficulties. Naidu directed officials to desilt the canal near the sea mouth to facilitate fishing. He also inspected electricity restoration works and appreciated personnel clearing fallen trees and repairing infrastructure.

Addressing the media, Naidu said the government had held continuous reviews and teleconferences with field staff to minimise casualties and restore normalcy. However, seven people had lost their lives. More than 15,000 electricity poles had collapsed across affected areas, and power supply would be fully restored by Saturday evening. Household connections would receive priority, followed by agricultural supply. Communication services would also be restored immediately.

West Godavari alone had recorded 12,500 uprooted trees. Paddy crops and coconut plantations had suffered damage. Families of those killed would receive Rs 5 lakh each, while affected farmers and fishermen would be supported. The government was distributing rice and essential commodities to affected families.

Despite local body elections, the government had prioritised cyclone relief, he said. Naidu also announced that Rs 7,000 under the second instalment of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan had been credited to farmers’ accounts on Friday, as part of the promised annual assistance of Rs 20,000 in three installments. He said Godavari Delta modernisation works were being taken up to prevent flooding and reduce future disaster impact. The Chief Minister later distributed rice, red gram dal, cooking oil and potatoes to affected families.