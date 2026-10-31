- 468 tables for GMC ballot counting
- 308 polling stations in 4 municipalities
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- 36,351 police personnel deployed for local body polls
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468 tables for GMC ballot counting
In Short
A total of 3,576 polling personnel will be deployed for election duties on polling day.
Guntur:Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner and GMC Additional Election Authority K Mayur Ashok stated that all the arrangements had been made to ensure the transparent, smooth and efficient conduct of the GMC 2026 elections. He inspected the trial run of polling material distribution at Andhra Muslim College and reviewed the arrangements made for the polling process on Friday.
A total of 3,576 polling personnel will be deployed for election duties on polling day. In addition, 1,500 police personnel will be engaged in security arrangements, while 2,000 GMC officials and staff will perform various election-related duties.
The election process will be supervised by 27 Returning Officers, 77 Assistant Returning Officers, 13 Zonal Officers and 61 Route Officers.
The counting of votes will be held on November 3 at the Engineering College of Acharya Nagarjuna University. Counting arrangements have been made with 468 tables across 50 halls, involving 2,160 counting personnel. Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at the strong rooms located at ANU to ensure the safe custody of election materials.
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