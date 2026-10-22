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Control prices of essential commodities, CM tells officials
In Short
Calls for faster implementation of PM Surya Ghar scheme, uninterrupted power supply
Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take effective measures to control the prices of essential commodities and ensure that the impact of El Niño-related conditions does not burden consumers across the country.
During a review meeting on the performance of various government departments through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for close monitoring of the prices of rice, red gram, onions, cooking oil and sugar to prevent unreasonable increases.
Reviewing the sale of rice through Rythu Bazaars, Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the public response to the government’s initiative. Officials informed him that the programme had received a good response, with encouraging sales.
The Chief Minister directed officials to explore the possibility of making fine-quality rice available at affordable prices through Rythu Bazaars during festivals such as Deepavali and Sankranti. He also instructed them to increase onion supplies to ensure that common people do not face any difficulties.
Emphasising the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply, he directed the officials concerned to take stringent measures to prevent disruptions under all circumstances.
The Chief Minister called for accelerating the installation of rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. Observing that Andhra Pradesh was currently ranked fourth nationally in implementation, he said efforts should be intensified to improve the State’s position.
He pointed out that another nine lakh connections needed to be installed to achieve the target and instructed officials to prepare and implement an action plan to complete the installations as quickly as possible.
Chandrababu Naidu also directed officials to ensure smooth sand supplies without disruptions. He stressed the need to make full use of technology in governance, identify administrative shortcomings and rectify them immediately.
The Chief Minister called for better coordination among various government departments to improve service delivery and ensure the effective implementation of government programmes.
Chief secretary G Sai Prasad and senior officials from various departments attended the review
meeting.
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