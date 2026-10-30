Naidu puts preliminary cyclone loss at Rs 4,600 cr

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1,500 for each damaged coconut and oil palm tree as he toured the Cyclone Arnab -hit areas in Konaseema, inspected submerged agricultural fields and reviewed relief and power restoration efforts. He put the preliminary damage loss across Andhra Pradesh at Rs 4,600 crore, stating that the estimate could increase after a comprehensive assessment.

The Chief Minister made an aerial survey in cyclone-affected areas of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, inspected the relief centres at Gachakayalapora village in Mummidivaram constituency and interacted with cyclone victims to know their problems. Naidu said he had briefed Central Home Minister Amit Shah on the damage and the State government’s relief operations. A Central team was expected to arrive on Friday to inspect affected areas and assess the ground situation. The State had already submitted preliminary damage estimates to the Centre.

At Vetlapalem in the Konaseema region, Naidu inspected submerged fields and spoke to farmers who said the cyclone had struck just 15 days before harvest, threatening yields. He asked officials about crop insurance and was told that coverage was available. He assured farmers that insurance compensation would be provided if yields declined and said agricultural and horticultural losses would be assessed, with compensation credited to bank accounts as early as possible.

Coconut farmers told him that the cyclone had damaged the crowns of trees, causing severe losses. Naidu announced compensation of Rs 1,500 per coconut tree and Rs 1,500 per oil palm tree.

At a relief camp in Gachakayalapora village, Naidu reviewed facilities and spoke to affected residents. After women reported that their huts had collapsed, he directed the collector to take steps to restore them. He also asked officials to examine the possibility of issuing pattas to poor families living on government land, subject to existing rules.

Responding to fishermen’s complaints about unregistered boats, he instructed the collector to facilitate their registration. People returning from relief camps would receive 25 kg of rice, essential commodities and cash assistance, he announced.

Naidu said around 30,000 personnel had been mobilised for precautionary and relief operations. Despite efforts to minimise losses, seven people had died. Konaseema and West Godavari were among the worst-affected areas, with monitoring conducted from Srikakulam to Krishna through the Real-Time Governance Centre in coordination with district officials. Fallen trees were cleared to keep roads open, while technology was used to prevent irrigation tank breaches.

Around 8,000 electricity poles had collapsed in Konaseema. Naidu sought 1,000 electricity personnel from Telangana and said staff could also be brought from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu if needed. He inspected repairs at Cheyyeru in Katrenikona mandal and praised electricity workers, directing them to restore supply quickly. Telecommunications restoration was also under way.

He urged officials not to be distracted by political criticism of precautionary measures. Naidu also promised to address silt accumulation that obstructs water flow into the sea and affects fishermen’s livelihoods. Despite the additional financial burden and the State’s fiscal constraints, he said relief would be provided and Central support was forthcoming. He criticised the previous government’s handling of the Jal Jeevan Mission and reiterated his commitment to providing piped drinking water to every household.