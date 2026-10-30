Bank of Baroda walkathon promotes integrity, transparency

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda’s Hyderabad Zone organised a walkathon on Thursday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, observed from October 26 to November 1, under the theme “Probity for Prosperity”. The event was part of the broader Vigilance Awareness Campaign being conducted from August 17 to November 16.

M V S Sudhakar, General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone, led the event in the presence of R Murali Krishna, Deputy General Manager – Business Development, and V M N Sai Babu, Deputy General Manager – Compliance and Assurance.

Regional Heads of Hyderabad Metro and Telangana North Regions, along with staff members from branches and offices across Hyderabad, participated in the walkathon.

Addressing participants, Sudhakar emphasised the importance of integrity, transparency and accountability. He urged employees to uphold ethical standards and remain vigilant against corruption.

The initiative reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to fostering ethical conduct and strengthening a culture of transparency and accountability.