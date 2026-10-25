NDA accuses YSRCP of plotting to stall polls, seeks SIT probe

Amaravati: NDA alliance leaders Varla Ramaiah, Chillapalli Srinivas and Paturi Nagabhushanam on Saturday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that the YSRCP was deliberately creating disturbances to stall local body elections for fear of losing them.

The leaders accused YSRCP cadres of staging confrontations by tearing their own nomination papers, pulling down barricades and attacking police personnel. They submitted a pen drive containing alleged evidence of these incidents and demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Questioning the YSRCP’s claims of nomination obstruction, the alliance leaders pointed out that the party had filed nominations for 8,128 municipal seats, 1,815 ZPTC seats and 20,556 MPTC seats. They challenged Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain how the party could claim widespread obstruction despite filing nominations in such numbers.

The leaders also criticised Jagan for allegedly not holding a single press conference in five-and-a-half years. Accusing the YSRCP of deliberately provoking clashes in Rayalaseema and Prakasam district, they warned that disruption of the elections could jeopardise Rs 15,000 crore in annual funding for panchayats and local bodies.