NDA will abide by SEC decision on ULB polls

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The ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night declared that it will abide by any decision taken by the State Election Commission (SEC) on the urban local body elections, even as it accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to obstruct the electoral process through repeated litigation and alleged acts of violence.
In a joint statement issued in the names of Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan, and BJP state president PVN Madhav, the alliance reiterated its commitment to conducting elections in a peaceful, transparent and democratic manner. It said the three constituent parties would extend full cooperation to the SEC and respect its decision.
The alliance stressed that conducting local body elections within the stipulated timeframe was important not only for democratic representation but also for securing funds from the 16th Finance Commission and the Central government.
The NDA leaders alleged that the YSRCP had been attempting to stall the elections from the outset and had approached various courts 59 times in pursuit of that objective. They further accused the opposition party of provoking violence at several places after the electoral process began, including attacks on police personnel and the digging up of roads constructed for public use.
The statement contrasted the current election process with local body polls held during the previous YSRCP government. It alleged that opposition candidates had then faced intimidation and obstruction while filing nominations, enabling the ruling party to claim unopposed victories.
The alliance also referred to a letter reportedly written by the then state election commissioner to the Central government regarding alleged irregularities in unanimous elections. It said central forces had been deployed following a request for protection from the then SEC. The NDA leaders said their parties had faith in democratic institutions and would support the election process in accordance with the Constitution. They maintained that voters should be able to elect their representatives freely and that local bodies should become effective instruments for delivering development and welfare.
Reiterating that the SEC’s decision would be respected, the alliance said its objective was to ensure that the elections were conducted lawfully and peacefully, with the benefits of development reaching people across the State.
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