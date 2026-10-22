Bhavani devotees throng Durga temple

Vijayawada: Vijayawada and Indrakeeladri hill turned into a sea of red as thousands of devotees observing Bhavani Deeksha thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Wednesday, the first day after the conclusion of Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities.

Clad in their traditional red robes, Bhavani devotees arrived from various places to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who appeared as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi on the hill shrine. The influx of pilgrims kept Indrakeeladri and One Town area bustling with activity from the early hours.

Devotees moved in an orderly manner through queue lines to reach the hilltop temple. The three holding areas, Seethamma Vari Padalu and the Municipal Corporation Office area also witnessed a heavy congregation of pilgrims dressed in red, creating a striking sight across the city.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik inspected the arrangements from the early morning and coordinated with police personnel to regulate the rush and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

All darshan queue lines were kept open, including the VIP route from the small Raja Gopuram, to accommodate the large number of Bhavani devotees, the EO said. Arrangements were also made to ensure the uninterrupted supply of free annaprasadam to pilgrims throughout the day.

The Bhavani Deeksha is a traditional spiritual observance dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga. Devotees wear red attire and undertake religious vows before visiting the temple to offer prayers and conclude their Deeksha through the customary Deeksha Viramana rituals.

With the completion of Dasara celebrations and the traditional Teppotsavam on the Krishna river, the temple continues to receive large numbers of Bhavani devotees, requiring close coordination among temple officials and the police to manage the rush.