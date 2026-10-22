Parishad nominations begin amid widespread violence

Amaravati: The first day of nominations for the second phase of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday was marked by widespread clashes, allegations of intimidation, destruction of nomination papers and police restrictions across several districts. The violence, reported from Rayalaseema to coastal Andhra, disrupted the nomination process in multiple constituencies, with the YSRCP alleging that its candidates were prevented from filing their papers.

The elections cover 10,488 positions, including more than 9,900 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats, 659 mandal parishad president posts and zilla parishad chairperson positions. These are the first elections following the reorganisation into 28 zilla parishads. MPTC and ZPTC elections are being contested on party symbols, with webcasting introduced as part of the Election Commission’s directions. Nominations will continue until October 23.

The situation was particularly tense in Palnadu district. Former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy staged a protest at Macherla, alleging that candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and that papers had been torn up. Several former YSRCP MLAs, including Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Vidadala Rajini and Pindilli Ramakrishna Reddy, were reportedly placed under house arrest.

In Rompicherla, former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy clashed verbally with police while attempting to accompany YSRCP candidates to the nomination centre.

He staged a road protest for nearly three hours, demanding that his party’s candidates be allowed to file nominations.

DSP Hanumantha Rao subsequently assured him that they could file their papers the following day under police protection. In Piduguralla, YSRCP ZPTC candidate Bharati and her husband Lakshma Reddy were allegedly attacked by unidentified persons, leaving Lakshma Reddy seriously injured. Punganur in Annamayya district witnessed some of the most serious violence. TDP and YSRCP supporters exchanged stones and blows near nomination centres, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge. A vehicle belonging to TDP leader Pavan Kumar Reddy was set on fire, while Mohan of Gopi Shetti Palle sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Madanapalle government hospital. Clashes were also reported in Sadum, where a vehicle was set ablaze.

YSR Kadapa district witnessed intense confrontations. YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy and party leader Ravindranath Reddy were intercepted while arriving in a rally at the Zilla Parishad office. Stones were allegedly thrown at the group, triggering retaliation before police brought the situation under control.

Avinash Reddy staged a road protest for around six hours, while YSRCP candidates reportedly faced restrictions and could not reach nomination centres. The party claimed that not a single nomination was filed for any of the district’s 39 ZPTC seats on the first day. An unidentified group also allegedly set a lorry on fire in Pulivendula.

In Kakinada district’s Thondangi mandal, a confrontation involving former minister Dadisetti Raja and YSRCP candidates escalated into stone-pelting. The YSRCP alleged that its candidate Ganga Bhavani’s nomination papers were snatched and torn up and that two supporters were injured.

Clashes were also reported in Railway Kodur, Srikalahasti, Pullalacheruvu, Singarayakonda, Raptadu, Chandragiri, Mantralayam, Gudur and Sullurpeta. CPM leaders in Kurnool alleged that TDP supporters obstructed their nomination for the Ulchala Mandal Parishad president’s post and tore up documents.

In Chittoor, former deputy CM Narayana Swamy was allegedly attacked during nomination by party candidates at ZP office.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of urban local body nominations concluded on Wednesday. The YSRCP approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the announcement of final nomination lists for 19 ULBs. The State Election Commission sought reports from district collectors and SPs and said it would examine the reports and webcasting footage before deciding on the matter. The SEC also held a video conference with collectors, police chiefs and commissioners, directing them to address law-and-order problems promptly.