Anantapur CII meet secures Rs 5,217 cr deals

Anantapur: In a major boost to Rayalaseema’s industrial momentum, the CII Anantapur Regional Conference held on Friday at JNTU Ananthapur resulted in 23 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings totalling Rs 5,217.39 crore, with the potential to create 7,613 direct jobs.

Organised by the state government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the conference served as the fourth in a series of five investor outreach events leading up to the 31st CII Partnership Summit, scheduled for November 12–13 in Visakhapatnam.

The signed agreements span key growth sectors include major deals signed with Hwashin Automotive India (Rs 850 crore) and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit (Rs 514.17 crore) in Sri Sathya Sai district, alongside IWAMET India (Rs 250 crore) in Kurnool.

In aerospace, defence and drones, nine MoUs worth Rs 1,609 crore were exchanged, anchored by Azista Composites’ Rs 810 crore manufacturing complex in Kurnool, complementing the upcoming Drone City at Orvakal and aerospace clusters at Lepakshi.

In steel and textiles sector, Hariom Pipe Industries signed Rs 700 crore agreement for an integrated steel plant in Anantapur, while textile MoUs by Mahajan and Unnati will generate 1,400 local jobs.

The event also highlighted Rayalaseema’s newly launched Global Horticulture Hub, aiming to expand regional horticulture to 14.41 lakh hectares by 2029 with a target investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. Across the four regional conferences held so far (Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amaravati, and Anantapur), Andhra Pradesh has accumulated 128 MoUs worth Rs 73,829.74 crore, projecting 1,35,362 new jobs.

Additionally, 24 regional MSMEs showcased innovative technologies ranging from EV manufacturing to biotech at an accompanying exhibition, reflecting the state’s focus on inclusive economic growth.