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Bengali Food Festival on Oct 31
In Short
The festival presents an authentic spread of Bengal’s distinctive flavours, traditional recipes and delicacies.
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Visakhapatnam:Offering a rich culinary experience, The Park in Visakhapatnam hosts Bengali food festival at Vista, the hotel’s dining restaurant. Commencing on Friday, the food festival runs until October 31, from 7:30 pm to 11 pm.
The festival presents an authentic spread of Bengal’s distinctive flavours, traditional recipes and delicacies. Designed for a memorable gastronomic experience, the festival combines the warmth of Bengali hospitality with the richness of its food culture for diners.
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