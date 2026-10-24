Bengali Food Festival on Oct 31

Visakhapatnam:Offering a rich culinary experience, The Park in Visakhapatnam hosts Bengali food festival at Vista, the hotel’s dining restaurant. Commencing on Friday, the food festival runs until October 31, from 7:30 pm to 11 pm.

The festival presents an authentic spread of Bengal’s distinctive flavours, traditional recipes and delicacies. Designed for a memorable gastronomic experience, the festival combines the warmth of Bengali hospitality with the richness of its food culture for diners.