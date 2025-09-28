11 students arrested with over 12 kg of cannabis

Mangaluru: Eleven students pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree were arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell cannabis in commercial quantities, police said on Friday. The accused, all second-year students originally from Kerala, were apprehended during a raid on a residential apartment in the city’s Attavar area on Thursday evening.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Mangaluru South Police, led by Police Sub-Inspector Sheetal Alagur, searched a flat in Kings Court Apartments near Kaprigudde Mosque and found 12.26 kg of cannabis packed in seven parcels. Police said the contraband, valued at approximately Rs2.45 lakh, was reportedly sourced from Odisha and brought to Mangaluru for distribution. Officers also seized two digital weighing machines worth Rs2,000 and mobile phonesvalued at Rs1.05 lakh, taking the total value of seized items to Rs3.52 lakh.

The arrested students were identified as Adith Sreekanth, Muhammed Aplin, Muhammed Swaad, Nibin T Kurien, Muhammed K.K., Muhammed Hanan, Muhammed Shamil, Arun Thomas, Muhammed Nihal C, Muhammed Jaseel V and Sidan P. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Mangaluru South Police Station (Crime No. 206/2025). The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Sub-Division) Pratap Singh Thorat, with Inspector Gururaj, PSI Alagur and Inspector Maruti P part of the team. Police officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the procurement and distribution of the narcotics.