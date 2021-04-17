624 IIM Bengalore students graduate in virtual mode

Bengaluru: "Your generation is more global, educated, tolerant, and technology savvy than perhaps any that has come before it. It is because of the kind of minds that exist here at IIM Bangalore that I know that we will surprise the pessimists.

This is your generation's world to shape. I am eager to see the problems you will solve and the solutions you will create," said Dr Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, during IIM Bangalore's convocation ceremony.

IIMB hosted its 46th convocation on April 16. The entire event was held, in the virtual mode, in the presence of the Chairperson of the IIMB Board of Directors Dr Devi Shetty, IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Dean Programmes Professor Abhoy Ojha, Dean Faculty Professor Chetan Subramanian, Dean Administration Professor Rajendra K Bandi, Dean Alumni Relations and Development Professor K Kumar, Chairpersons of all the programmes and faculty members. The event included award of gold medals.

A total of 624 students from various programmes graduated this evening. The programme-wise details are as follows. Doctoral Programme (PhD): 22 students, Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP): 435, Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP): 72, Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM): 71, and Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management (PGPPM): 24.

Dr. Krishna advised the graduating students to be curious and persistent. "Curiosity is what will allow you to find problems that are worth solving. It will give you a new sense of what the word 'discovery' means, and will lead you down all sorts of interesting paths. Ultimately, it is your propensity to learn throughout your life—not your intellect, not your degree, not even your experience—that will determine your success.

Being insatiably curious will give the fuel you need to learn how to learn throughout your life. I can guarantee you that it will not only make you a better person, but also a much better business leader."