A decline in food production seems certain in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Out of 236 taluks of the state, 223 taluks belong to the drought-prone list and the severity of drought is increasing. Although 89% of the target has been sown in the monsoon season, the yield is not certain. Farmers are reluctant to sow in the winter season. As a result, food production is certain to decline.

The total rainfall in the state is 26% deficient. Instead of 82.35 lakh hectares, 73.26 lakh hectares were sown, and the total production target was 1.48 crore tonnes of food grains and 13.84 lakh tonnes of oilseeds. But the crop has been damaged in about 45 lakh hectares.

The state government has demanded a compensation of Rs 17,901.73 crore due to the loss of Rs 33,770.10 crore due to drought. The target is to sow 25.38 lakh hectares in the winter season and 6.54 lakh hectares in the summer season. But the farmers are reluctant to sow without monsoon rains. Although the immediate effect of this is not known, there is a fear that food production will decline in the coming days.

Farmers in North Karnataka mostly grow pulses like Toor dhal and chickpea. But this time the lack of rain has adversely affected the Toor dhal crop. In Kalaburagi district itself, 5 lakh hectares of Toor dhal crop has been fully cultivated. Every year 35 to 45 lakh quintals of Toor dhal were used here.

This time it is possible to get only 7 to 8 lakh quintals. In Raichur and Bagalkot districts, farmers have resorted to tanker water to save their dry crops. In Davangere, Haveri and some other districts, maize has also not grown properly.

In most of the districts of the state, the farmers have not made up their minds about the second crop. Farmers have come to a decision that they don’t want to suffer losses by sowing for the second crop. Therefore, there is a possibility that the agricultural production will drop a lot in the fall season.

Damage to sugarcane in Mandya, Belgaum

Mandya and Belgaum districts grow more sugarcane. But this time in Mandya more millet is grown than sugarcane. 80 thousand hectares of sugarcane has been damaged in Belgaum district. Fodder and drinking water are also arising in Chitradurga district.