African swine fever outbreak in Bagalkot amid Covid-19 concerns

Bagalkot: Amid ongoing public health concerns around COVID-19, a new worry has surfaced in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district with the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF). The outbreak has raised alarm among residents, though the Animal Husbandry Department has assured that precautionary measures are underway to contain the spread.

The infection was detected at a pig-rearing centre in Gorabal village of Ilkal taluk. Authorities suspect that the virus may have entered the region through the import of pigs from other states. On May 22, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department had sent blood samples of pigs to a laboratory in Bhopal, which later confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever.

According to Shivananad Karadigudda, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, three rapid response teams have been deployed to manage the outbreak. A containment zone has been declared within a 1 km radius of the affected site, while a surveillance zone has been established in the 1–10 km area. Infected pigs are being culled and disposed of in accordance with biosecurity measures. Ilkal taluk is a major hub for pig transport, with animals regularly sent to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka’s Kodagu district. This means the risk of transmission extends beyond Bagalkot. The Union Government has already alerted various states including Kerala about ASF outbreaks and recommended containment protocols.

Officials reassured the public that there is no cause for panic. “All necessary measures have been initiated and the situation is under control,” said Karadigudda.