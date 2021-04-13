After public outcry, authorities wake up to rejuvenate Shikaripalya lake

Bengaluru: After a hue and cry by the residents the government machinery has moved to rejuvenate Shikaripalya lake. Shikaripalya Lake Conservation Committee (SLCC) has been formed by resident welfare associations (RWA) to closely monitor conservation and rejuvenation work.



Former Army veteran Captain Santhosh Kumar who is at the forefront of the movement to prod the government departments into rejuvenating lakes in Anekal told The Hans India, "I have lodged an official complaint with the taluka administration and asked for the removal of encroachments at the site. The site is encroached by people who have constructed a few buildings and a school in the lake. Besides, most of the lake is contaminated and a few locals are involved in this illegal encroachment. I have asked State machinery to issue notices to the encroachers and get these evicted by next 15 days. Teshildhar Dinesh P and executive officer Lakshmi Narayana are on job and they are closely working with me in removing encroachments from the site." It is learnt that Anekal tashildaar, village accountant and revenue officers came for the meeting and promised the residents that they would issue a letter demanding clearance of the encroachments.

The residents have also demanded setting up of a sewage treatment plant (STP) without which the sewage water generated in the catchment area will flow down storm water drain into the lake. The catchment area for this lake compromises of Electronic City Phase.

In the absence of a proper garbage disposal system the lake has turned into a dumping ground. The fencing of the lake is yet to be done and the roads run through the water body making it further vulnerable to encroachments.

Wipro Limited has agreed to work on the lake rejuvenation, but they will only proceed if they get the lake with fenced boundaries.

"SLCC team reached out to Zila Panchayat Urban with the above concerns and asked for their help. They have issued an order to Commissioner Panchayat Raj to make the fenced boundary around the lake. We request the government to implement this as soon as possible," the RWA said. Another problem that blights the lake is wild growth of weed across it and providing perfect camouflage for illegal activities. Moreover, the polluted water body is jeopardising the existence of other lakes as well.

The residents also alleged that the locals obstructed the rejuvenation work in the lake earlier.











