All-party meeting by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Cauvery crisis

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for an all-party meeting and held a discussion in the backdrop of the notification to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery Water Control Authority has suggested that 5000 cusecs of Cauvery water should be released to Tamil Nadu. But there is no water in Kaveri. Drinking water and water for crops should be provided. In such a situation, 5000 cusecs of water has been instructed to be released for 15 days. A distress formula for distribution of Cauvery water has not yet been prepared. Therefore, a special emergency meeting of all party members has been called today to discuss this matter by CM Siddaramaiah.

Chief Miister said, We have no objection to release water under normal circumstances. In difficult situations, we get into more trouble because we don't have a difficult formula. We had to release 99 TMC of water. But so far only 37 TMC has gone. We need 70 TMC water for crop protection. 33 TMC of water is required for drinking water. But we have only 53 tmc in storage. So we have no water

Our officials have clearly stated the reality of the state. However, it is suggested to release 5 TMC of water daily. Our first priority is to protect the welfare of the farmers and drinking water of our state, he said.

We don't have any water than whether to release water to Tamilnadu or not. Therefore, it was decided in the all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that let's put politics aside and protect the interest of the state together.

The opinion was expressed in the all-party meeting held after the Cauvery Water Management Committee ordered to release 5 thousand cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day. According to the order so far, we should have released 99 TMC of water. But so far only 37 TMC has gone.

We need 70 TMC water for crop protection. 33 TMC of water is required for drinking water. Industries require 3 TMC of water. But we have only 53 tmc in storage. So we have no water. Our officials have clearly stated the reality of the state. However, it is suggested to release 5 TMC of water daily. The Chief Minister said that no one has said that water should be released ignoring the lives and welfare of our farmers.





August this year has seen the lowest rainfall compared to the same period of the last 123 years. Very little water is stored. Against this backdrop, legal measures, political measures and seeking help from the central government were discussed in the meeting due to lack of water. Technical experts, legal experts, people's representatives of that part and leaders of various parties expressed their views in the meeting.



In the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers Dr G Parameshwara, HK Patila, Cheluvarayaswamy, KH Muniyappa, KN Rajanna, NS Bose Raju, K Venkatesh, Zameer Ahmed Khan, former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary to Government Vandita Sharma, Deputy Chief Secretary Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, legal experts and senior government officials were present.

In the all-party meeting held on August 28, Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna upper bank projects were discussed. CM Siddaramiah said, Today we held a meeting only on the issue of Cauvery water. Even then the Cauvery Water Control Committee ordered to release 10 thousand cusecs of water and after listening to our argument, it suggested to release five thousand cusecs. Again yesterday It was ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water. There is no problem in releasing water when it rains normally. 667 TMC was released last year. According to the Supreme Court order, 177.25 TMC of water should be released in normal years. But unfortunately we are stuck in difficulty due to lack of hardship sharing formula.

99 TMC of water had to be given. Till date 37.7 TMC of water has been released. We need 70 TMC of water to sustain the crop. 33 TMC is required for drinking water. In addition, 3 TMC is required for industries. Currently available 53 TMC of water is required from all the four reservoirs. Crops are being irrigated. Officials informed about the situation and facts of the state but suggested to release the water.





CM said, We have two options - the first option is to apply again to the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The second option is to go to the Supreme Court saying that we do not have water.



Today the Water Resources Minister will go to Delhi to meet the Water Power Minister. Will discuss with a team of lawyers. We have to protect the interest of farmers. As the Chief Minister of the state, I agree that providing water is difficult. Water cannot be given by sacrificing farmers. Now we are in trouble. We must all go together.

He said that the solution to this problem is the Mekedatu project. So all parliamentarians should put pressure on the central government. Let us leave aside our political leanings and positions and work together in the interest of the state.