Alliance University Empowers Young Minds through Alliance Nova 2025

Bengaluru: Alliance University successfully hosted its flagship national-level inter-school fest, Alliance Nova 2025, at its Central Campus in Bengaluru. The prestigious event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 2,200 students representing more than 80 schools from across India, creating a vibrant platform for young minds to showcase their talent, creativity, and intellectual capabilities.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Surekha Shetty, Registrar General, Alliance University, who emphasized the university’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through holistic and experiential learning initiatives. The inaugural session was graced by the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B. Priestly Shan, and the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Ray Titus, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of innovation-driven education in preparing students to meet future academic and professional challenges.

The Chief Guest, Gayathri Vasudevan, Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Sambhav Foundation, delivered an inspiring address, encouraging students to embrace purposeful learning, social responsibility, and innovation as key drivers of meaningful impact in society. Her address resonated strongly with the participants, motivating them to pursue excellence beyond the classroom.

The event was further enriched by the presence of distinguished faculty members including Dr. Vivek V, Dr. Reeba, and Dr. Shyam Kishore, who supported and encouraged the participants throughout the program.

Alliance Nova 2025 featured a wide array of intellectually stimulating competitions and interactive workshops aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership skills among school students. The fest provided a unique opportunity for participants to engage with peers from diverse backgrounds while gaining exposure to a university-level academic environment.

Outstanding performers were recognized with certificates and cash prizes, with a total prize pool of approximately ₹1 lakh, celebrating excellence and innovation across various categories.

Alliance Nova 2025 stands as a testament to Alliance University’s vision of empowering young learners by providing a national platform that supports academic exploration, encourages innovation, and inspires students to pursue their future aspirations with confidence and purpose.