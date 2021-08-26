BBMP has no plans to vaccinate children below 18

Bengaluru: Addressing the question of vaccination for children below 18 years, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that there are no plans to provide vaccination for those below 18 years for now as there are no guidelines for it.

"There are only specific guidelines for those above 18 years. There is no information on a state or national-level about how and when these vaccinations need to be administered for those below 18 years," clarified Gupta. He added that vaccinations will be distributed as per the decisions taken by the State and Central governments.

Regarding the safety of children during the pandemic, he added that it is important that for parents and other members in the house to get vaccinated immediately. "Parents usually don't wear masks inside homes and therefore it is important for them to protect themselves," he said

He also said that children from standard 9-12 have started going to schools and highlighted the need for teachers and staff to get vaccinated. Further, he said, he has discussed with the Pediatric Committee to provide vaccination for children with comorbidities. The decision has not been yet finalised and is still under talks.

On August 23, schools resumed physical classes for students from classes 9-12 after a hiatus of roughly 18 months under strict guidelines.