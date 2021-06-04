Bengaluru airport achieves net energy neutral status

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced that it has achieved net energy neutral status in the financial year 2020-21. As part of its sustainability goals, BIAL had set the target to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-21.



As an outcome of energy conservation, BIAL has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the FY 2020-21, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month. BIAL saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH).

The airport began the Financial Year 2021-22 on a good note, meeting 98% of its energy requirement of 20-21 through renewable sources.

"As we expand our operations at Bengaluru Airport, we aim to remain the flagbearer of sustainable operations. We have put in place various measures to reduce carbon footprint and protect our environment. Energy security is a very important aspect of our business as it is one of the key indicators to assess our sustainability levels," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

BIAL's energy management initiative is focused on achieving carbon neutrality through use of renewable, green and clean energy. Bengaluru Airport has achieved energy neutral status since December 2020 through its onsite solar installations as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers.

BIAL has multiple measures in place to make the airport environmentally efficient, with sustainability being the key pillar for all its operations to ensure integrity of economic viability, operational excellence and conservation of natural resources.

In an effort to become energy neutral, Bengaluru Airport has increased the consumption from solar power to over 50 million units through on-site and off-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). In addition, BIAL has entered into a PPA agreement for purchase of additional 20 Million units of Wind Power through Open Access from January 2020.

Saving power

♦ Solar installation at rooftops of utility buildings – 503 KW

♦ Solar installation at car park – 440 KW

♦ Ground-mounted solar installation at Airside – 2500 KW

♦ Solar installation at rooftops of Cargo buildings, E&M office, Project offices – 3350 KW

♦ Solar Power Purchase through Open access – 40 Million units/ annum

♦ Wind Power purchase through Open Access – 20 Million units/ annum

Adoption of LED

♦ The streetlights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights at BLR Airport have been converted to LED lighting. All this has further reduced the dependency on non-renewable energy.

♦ 100 % of existing 400 High Pressure Sodium Vapour Lamps (HPSV) on the Aircraft parking stands have been converted into energy-efficient LEDs to provide enhanced safety for pilots, greater visibility for ground staff and reduced energy consumption.

n Along with this, the newly commissioned South Runway Airfield Ground Lighting is powered with LED lights, making it the first airfield in India to be fully powered with an LED lighting system. The recently refurbished North Runway is also powered with LED Airfield Ground Lighting. The solar installations, deployed across 53,600 sq. m. on the Airside, will help Bengaluru Airport save 37.5 lakh units of electricity annually, reducing its dependency on non-renewable sources of energy. This will also result in an overall reduction in carbon emissions.