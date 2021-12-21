Bengaluru: BMRCL extends Metro timings, operational from 5 am on weekdays

Bengaluru: The Namma Metro in Bengaluru will be operational from 5 am starting from Monday, informs the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The new timings will be applicable from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, however, trains will start operating from 7 am like earlier.



The metro timings will begin from 5 Am instead of 6 Am to facilitate commuters on 6 days of the week.The last train from Majestic will leave at 11.30 Pm. Earlier in November too, the BMRCL had extended the Namma Metro timings. The last train available for commuters was at 10 pm and from November 18, the closing time was extended by an hour to 11 pm.

The shorter operational timings had been due to the night curfew which had been extended since the lockdown in April by the Karnataka government when the state was struck by the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Bengaluru metro currently has two functioning lines, the Purple line and the Green line. The purple line connects Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri metro stations. The Green line connects the Nagasandra and Silk Institute metro stations. Namma Metro has a total operational length of 55.6 km and is the third biggest metro network in the country.