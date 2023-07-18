Bengaluru boy wins Gold Medal at International Biology Olympiad 2023

Bengaluru: A 12th-grade student from G R International School, Kanakapura Road, Dhruv Advani, is one of the four members of the Indian contingency that has created history at the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023 held at Al Aninin, United Arab Emirates. Dhruv has secured a gold medal at the Biology Olympiad and helped India top the medal tally. This is India’s first time securing all gold medals at this prestigious event.

Dhruv Advani is one of the four gold medal recipients who has made India immensely proud at this global-level competition. “We had 4 practical exams and 2 theory exams. Though it was a biology exam, the papers required the application of mathematics, statistics, chemistry, computer science, and even physics. We also performed DNA Separation using gel electrophoresis, assayed a bacterial enzyme, designed primers, and much more,” said Dhruv about the IBO exams.

He also added that the students were exposed to a variety of subjects within Biology and what a huge honour it was to represent the country and come back winning gold medals.

Congratulating Dhruv on his accomplishment, VP of Academics, Orchids The International School, Bangalore, Sakina Qasim Zaidi said, “It is indeed a great achievement for the school. We are extremely proud of Dhruv. He is a bright student and an extremely hard-working student. Wishing him all the best for his bright future.” This year’s competition saw participation of 293 students from 76 countries. Participation for the IBO is held in three stages- the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB), then the Indian National Biology Olympiad (INBO), and finally the Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC). The IBO is the premier association organizing the world’s top-notch biology competition for secondary school students that aims at grooming students for successful careers in the field of Biology.