Bengaluru: Congo national died due to cardiac arrest, clarify police

Bengaluru: On August 2, a case of 'unnatural' death in police custody was registered at JC Nagar PS, after Joan alias Joel Shindani Malu, 27, a national of Democratic Republic of Congo, had died.

Police claimed he complained of chest pain and was shifted to nearby Chiraayu Hospital. He was declared dead at 6:45 am, one hour after admission, due to suspected cardiac arrest.

The police stated that at 10:30 pm on August 1, a police team led by PSI Raghupati laid a trap based on a credible information and nabbed Joan near 10th Cross, Banjara Layout, for peddling drugs. The team kept waited till 12:30 am.

Due to the sudden arrival of a regular police patrolling van at the place, Joan changed the location of trade to Babusah Palya locality in Hennur PS limits. At approximately 12:30 am, two foreign nationals approached police informant and policeman in civilian clothes on Honda Activa bearing registration no KA01V5332. Once police informant identified pillion rider as Joan, the plainclothes policeman apprehended him.

"In the ensuing scuffle as Joan was trying to flee, a few small plastic packets containing a white substance fell on the ground which were suspected to be narcotics. He refused to reveal his identity or produce any documents. On being questioned, he confessed that the substance was MDMA meant for peddling. Another foreign national who was riding the bike escaped during the scuffle," a senior police official said.

"After following the due procedure, PSI Raghupati and police team brought drug peddler Joan to the police station along with seized suspected narcotic substance and bike at about 2:15 am. An FIR in crime no 123/2021 u/s 21 NDPS JC Nagar PS in seizure of narcotics substance MDMA is registered. Later, drug peddler Joan was kept in police station for ascertaining his identity, further enquiry and legal action," the officer added.

The police maintained that at about 5:10 am, in-charge SHO informed Raghupati that detainee Joan suddenly started complaining of chest pain. "PSI Raghupati immediately acted on this information and shifted him to nearby Chiraayu Hospital for treatment at approximately 5:30 am.

On preliminary medical examination he was diagnosed with bradycardia and administered several rounds of CPR and other lifesaving interventions. At around 6:45 am, he was declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest," the police said.

In absence of verified identity of deceased, Bosco, president of Pan African Federation was informed about the incident.

On further enquiry, it was found that deceased Joan was a national of Democratic Republic of Congo Joel Shindhani Malu as per his Passport no OB0455277. Available information suggests that his student visa expired on 20/07/2015 and passport expired on 13/12/2017, a senior police officer said.

The police stated that investigation is being conducted by PI JC Nagar as per guidelines laid down by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).