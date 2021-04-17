Bengaluru: Doha-bound parcel with narcotics worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Bengaluru: Acting on intelligence inputs, on April 8, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit seized 515 grams of Amphetamine from a parcel destined for Doha, Qatar.

The contraband was concealed inside cricket thigh guards in the parcel along with cricket hand gloves and elbow guards.

The seized Amphetamine has an approximate value of Rs 20 lakh in the market. The preliminary investigation revealed that the consignor of the parcel was S. Nashath of Kasaragod, Kerala and consignee was A. Kuzhiyal in Doha, Qatar.

During the follow up action, the consignor of the parcel S. Nasthath, was apprehended and arrested on April 13 from Mangaluru.

NCB appreciated the dedicated efforts of Amit Ghawate (Zonal Director, Bangalore), Venugopal Kurup (AD) and other officers associated with this case at NCB, Bangalore Zonal Unit.