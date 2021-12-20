Bengaluru: Five auditors become HC senior lawyers

Bengaluru: Five auditors who have been selected as senior advocates for the Karnataka High Court were felicitated at the S Narayanan auditorium of the Bangalore branch of ICAI at Vasath Nagar on Saturday.

Naganand (2001), A. Shankar (2018) K.S. Ravishankar, V. Raghuraman, K K Chaitanya (2021) have been appointed senior advocate to the Karnataka High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Bangalore branch of ICAI, B T Shetty said that the five were appointed as senior advocates of HC on the basis of their good performance.

The auditor from the Bangalore branch, G S Prashant said that it was a proud day for all auditors as five of their colleagues were appointed as senior HC advocates.

"These auditors in their capacity as senior lawyers will guide us as our role models," he added.

ICAI Vice President T Srinivasa and Secretary S Divya and others were present on the occasion. There was also a discussion on tax lawsuits during the programme.

One of the Chartered Accountants, Sanjay M Dhariwa said, "It is a crowning glory for the five auditors to be elected to the prestigious High Court as senior advocates. Their advice and guidance will be an inspiration to all of us."