Bengaluru: Give India Foundation hands over 80 oxygen concentrators to Covid centre

Bengaluru: Give India Foundation on Saturday handed over the first batch of 80 oxygen concentrators to GKVK Covid Care Centre. The foundation has pledged to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators.

These 80 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity each will be installed in GKVK Covid Care Centre.

Deputy CM and State Covid Task Force head Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana said that infected patients can undergo treatment without having to panic about the non-availability or shortage of oxygen.

He said a 250-bed Covid hospital will be set up in Yalahanka region immediately by Boeing and the work has already been initiated.

"Boeing is also willing to set up another 250-bed Covid hospital in the same region," he said.