Bengaluru: Man, 96, surmounts coronavirus and hip surgery

Bengaluru: Hip fractures are not uncommon among the elderly who consequently suffer from bed sores for remaining being bedridden for long durations.



In the current scenario, the concurrent presence of Covid-19 infection in patients with a hip fracture has a major effect on the rate of preoperative complications, recovery and mortality.

Shastri, 96-year-old, who is a known hypertensive and suffered a mild stroke previously, was diagnosed to be coronavirus positive in early August. He had developed respiratory failure and had been on oxygen support for a few days. However, during his recovery, he had a fall and sustained a complex fracture in the left hip which rendered him immobile. Being an active and independent person all his life, this was a major blow to him. He was subsequently referred to Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, for further management.

The hip fracture warranted surgical management. The inherent risks associated with the hip surgery and the implications of the recent Covid-19 infection over the surgical outcome, such as requirement of critical care unit admissions with possible ventilator support, prolonged hospitalisation.

An avid yoga practitioner, Shastri was quite firm on undergoing hip surgery and regain his ability to lead an independent life.

A thorough preoperative medical evaluation was carried out. Following the successful hip surgery, he was monitored in the critical care unit and later shifted to the ward the next day after ensuring hemodynamic stability.

In the immediate post-operative period, bedsides undergoing rehabilitation, the nonagenarian was put through deep breathing exercises to improve lung capacity.

After three weeks, Shastri was able to stand with the walker support. Though he was still on the road to complete recovery and being independent again, the joy of being able to stand upright and the hope of being mobile again shone on his face.

Dr.Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, Consultant Orthopaedician and the operating surgeon, explained, "Presently, one and a half months post-surgery, patient is doing well and is stable and it's a matter of time before he starts walking independently. The recovery from Covid -19 infection and a complex hip fracture is an ode to his indomitable spirit and a healthy and active lifestyle which he led previously.

Till date, three surgeries have been performed for hip fractures on Covid patients in Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, with the patients aged 60 years, 80 years and Mr Shastri, 96 years, all with successful outcomes and that for a surgeon is most gratifying."

"Apart from a skilled multidisciplinary approach, comprising of orthopedicians, intensivists, physicians, pulmonologists, anesthetists, cardiologists and physiotherapists, the presence of a motivated mind and a prior healthy and active lifestyle in a geriatric patient is of paramount importance in the post-surgical recovery period," stated Dr.Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya.