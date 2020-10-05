Bengaluru: Man held for selling deer horns, elephant tusk

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police attached to Channammanakere Achikattu Police Station nabbed a man, who was in financial distress and tried to sell deer horns, an elephant tusk and a single barrel gun on Saturday.

The arrested are identified as Mallesha (50) a resident of Konaladoddi village in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district. Police have seized 5 deer horns, a small elephant's tusk and a single barrel gun.

According to the information for police, a man with two bags near the Gangamma temple Chittoor bus stop, Banashankari 3rd stage was reportedly trying to sell the deer horn, elephant tusk and a gun. As the area falls under the Channammanakere Achikattu Police Station limits, acting immediately based on the confirmed information, the police managed to catch the accused red-handed.

The further investigation claimed that the accused had hunted down wild animals with the single barrel gun he had at his home. He had illegally stored meat, skin and horns of these wild animals.

He has already sold a deer horn. The other five were brought to the city to sell. Meanwhile the police arrested him. A case has been registered on Mallesha under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972.